Driver seriously hurt after pickup truck, semi collide on US 12

UPDATE (WKOW) — US 12 in Prairie du Sac has reopened after a crash.
The roadway was closed for nearly five hours while authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the crash was between a semi and a pickup truck on US 12 at Sauk Prairie Road.
Meister said the investigation showed the pickup truck and semi were both traveling northbound on US 12. The semi tried to go around the pickup truck, but the vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital and later flown to a UW Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.
SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — US 12 is closed in both directions in Prairie du Sac because of a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash on US 12 near mile marker 232 happened around 8:45 a.m.
WisDOT reports the Sauk County Sheriff's Office is responding and expects the road will be closed for over two hours. A dispatch official told 27 News two vehicles are involved in the crash.
As a detour, WisDOT says northbound drivers should take WIS 60 west to Old Bluff Trail North to HWY PF East then back to US 12. Southbound drivers should follow these directions in reverse.