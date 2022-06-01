Driver takes a plea deal in a hit and run case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 36-year-old took a plea deal in a 2020 hit and run case of a 12-year-old girl.
Sarbjit Bhullar took a deal Tuesday, pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, causing injury. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Bhullar was originally facing a hit and run felony charge, but as a part of the deal, that was dropped.
Officials say Lamara Howard was struck by Bhullar's Jeep Wrangler while crossing the street at the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard. Howard said she was going to the Kwik Trip near her home on the west side of Madison.
Howard is now 14-years-old but still remembers crossing that street.
"I just remember putting my stuff on and walking across the street, and after that I don't really remember much," she said.
But she said she's ready to move on, adding "it's hard to move away from something that people always remind you of."
"I get asked a lot 'how are you from what happened?' even though it was a year and a half ago," Howard said. "And you get tired of hearing it because you're trying to move away from something and you cant."
Howard's mother Monica Howard said, for her, moving on isn't easy. She said seeing her daughter in so much pain was the worst part.
"The traffic officer told me that in his eight years [on the job] he's never seen someone survive a hit like that," she said. "It really truly is a miracle that she's here today."
Monica Howard said, while it's not what she was hoping for, she's actually okay with the plea.
"Her trial was going to end up falling on her class picnic from eighth grade and her graduation as well, and to put your child through trial.. I'm just glad it's a guilty plea," Monica Howard said.
Bhullar has a sentencing hearing on July 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.