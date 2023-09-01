Driver who killed Madison teen in 2022 hit-and-run sentenced to prison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who pleaded guilty in a Madison hit-and-run that killed a teen was sentenced Friday, according to Dane County court records.

Sadarius Goodall, 43, was sentenced to five years in prison for killing 14-year-old La Follette High School student Jeremiah Broomfield in January 2022. Two others were hurt in the hit-and-run.

Goodall originally had several other charges filed against him -- including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle -- but those charges were dropped in a plea.

Goodall pleaded guilty to hit-and-run - involving death in April 2023.

Goodall's prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.