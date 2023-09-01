 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Driver who killed Madison teen in 2022 hit-and-run sentenced to prison

  Updated
Sadarius Goodall
Courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who pleaded guilty in a Madison hit-and-run that killed a teen was sentenced Friday, according to Dane County court records.

Sadarius Goodall, 43, was sentenced to five years in prison for killing 14-year-old La Follette High School student Jeremiah Broomfield in January 2022. Two others were hurt in the hit-and-run.

Goodall originally had several other charges filed against him -- including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle -- but those charges were dropped in a plea. 

Goodall pleaded guilty to hit-and-run - involving death in April 2023.

Goodall's prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.