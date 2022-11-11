Drivers encouraged to plan ahead for Madison Marathon closures Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) — Drivers are going to face traffic delays around Madison on Sunday, as there will be multiple closures in place due to the Madison Marathon.
The earliest runners take the course at 7 a.m. and the last runners are expected to finish around 1:30 p.m.
There are four roads that will be impacted at the start of the race— Washington Avenue, Park Street at West Washington, Broom Street and Bedford Street. Organizers expect these roads to reopen by 7:40 a.m.
Another three roads will be closed or have restrictions. Southbound Sherman Avenue will be impacted until around 10:30 a.m. Organizers suggest using Packers Avenue instead.
Westbound University Avenue between Breese Terrace and Walnut Street is closed. University Avenue and Gorham Avenue will not have parking and there will be a lane closure.
There are a number of roads organizers say won't be impacted. These streets include John Nolen Drive, Washington Avenue (after 7:30 a.m.), Regent Street, Campus Drive, Northport Avenue and Packers Avenue.
Organizers encourage drivers to plan ahead if driving around the race route.
Find the full marathon route on this map and more information on the race at Madison Marathon's website.