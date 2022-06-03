Drivers searching for cheaper gas

(WISN) -- Some drivers in southern Wisconsin are crossing county lines to find a better deal on gas.
It costs more than $5 a gallon to fill up in some places in the Milwaukee area.
But just to the west in Jefferson County, prices are significantly lower in some cases. Sometimes as much as 30 to 40 cents lower.
The Environmental Protection Agency requires six counties in southeast Wisconsin to use more environmentally-friendly, but more expensive reformulated gas.
"Right now it's been about 40-cents a gallon, the difference between reformulated and non-reformulated gasoline," Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com told WISN 12 News.
"So it's pretty noticeable. That's probably one of the bigger spreads I've seen in quite some time."
DeHaan says the large price gap between counties is likely to continue for a while.