Driving Out Cancer golf outing raises money for cancer research

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - A very important and fun event is returning to Middleton next week.
Northwestern Mutual will be hosting its 2023 Driving Out Cancer golf outing next Thursday, September 14th.
Proceeds from the event will all go towards Alex's Lemonade Stand. The non-profit was founded in honor of Alex Scott - a young girl who battled cancer that worked to raise money to find cures.
"The work of this lemonade stand foundation is so critically important, and that's why we throw down behind it," Northwestern Mutual Southern Wisconsin managing partner Sandy Botcher said.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of Driving Out Cancer. Pablo Iglesias will be emceeing the event.