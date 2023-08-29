 Skip to main content
Drone helps Green Lake County Sheriff's Office locate missing child

  • Updated
police lights

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office reports it was able to locate a missing child overnight.

At 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, a 2-year-old girl was reported missing from a campsite.

A search was initiated in the surrounding area using the Green Lake County drone and K9 teams. The Green Lake/Brooklyn Fire Department was also deployed to assist with the search.

The child was safely located sleeping on a sidewalk about 250 yards from the campsite. The sheriff's office said the child was located with the help of the infrared vision on the drone.

The child was returned to the care of her parents.

