Drop boxes become hot topic in governor's race as court halts ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- By Monday afternoon, the use of drop boxes -- and where Republican lawmakers and candidates stood on them -- had become a focal point in state politics.
It began with former President Donald Trump issuing a statement accusing some "RINO Republicans in Wisconsin" of working to have drop boxes placed in the state.
Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine who's expected to formally enter the governor's race any day now, responded on Twitter, saying he supported Trump's stance on banning drop boxes outright and took a shot at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) over reports he was working on legislation that would allow drop boxes.
"Remind me, who is Vos supporting in the Wisconsin gubernatorial election?" Nicholson said in a reference to Vos saying last week Nicholson shouldn't run to avoid a messy primary.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) was working with Vos' office to draft legislation formalized a number of rules for elections going forward, including on drop boxes. Vos potentially helping draft a bill that would legalize drop boxes going forward was first reported by the conservative Gateway Pundit.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled drop boxes are currently illegal in Wisconsin because no formal rules regarding them have been passed by the legislature. They were allowed in 2020 and in elections before that based off guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Trump's statement came on the heels of Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) drawing criticism from Assembly GOP leadership after he accused Vos of working with Hillary Clinton's lawyers on a plan allowing drop boxes.
Vos took away Ramthun's staffer, with Republican leaders citing the drop box claim and Ramthun filing a resolution overturning the 2020 election results, something the legislature's lawyers have said is not allowed under the Wisconsin constitution.
Following Nicholson's tweet, GOP gubernatorial frontrunner and former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch responded by saying she also supported an outright ban on drop boxes.
"Unattended drop boxes threaten the integrity of our elections," Kleefisch said on Twitter. There's been no evidence of widespread voter fraud connected to the use of drop boxes, which were used more frequently in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican state leaders offered no resistance to drop boxes in the lead up to the 2020 election. A September 2020 letter to Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl calling for her to abandon "Democracy in the Park" ballot collections described drop boxes as ""convenient, secure, and expressly authorized" as long as they were "secured and locked."
Drop boxes are back...at least for February
A state appeals court Monday sided with the elections commission, which requested an emergency stay of Bohren's order.
The appeals court ruling allows for drop boxes to be used for the February 15 nonpartisan primary, which includes the Milwaukee mayor's race.
The ruling noted the stay on Bohren's ruling is only through February 15 so the ban will go back into effect after the election. The elections commission canceled a meeting Monday that was going to deal with setting new policy in the wake of drop boxes being banned.
The appeals court still has to issue an overall ruling on drop boxes after the elections commission appealed Bohren's ruling. Regardless of the outcome at the appeals level, it's expected the Wisconsin Supreme Court will end up settling the matter as, following Trump's statement and the subsequent political fallout, it became almost impossible to imagine a scenario where the GOP-controlled legislature passes a law allowing drop boxes.