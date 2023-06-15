 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drought conditions expand and rain chances diminish

  Updated
  • 0
The latest data shows drought conditions across Wisconsin have expanded and worsened for some. Looking over the next seven days, dry conditions look to continue as our rain chances are minimal to none.

The latest drought monitor data shows that now nearly all of Wisconsin is dry while almost half the state is suffering from a moderate drought. Nearly all of southern Wisconsin is under a moderate drought with another patch of moderate drought conditions found across northwestern Wisconsin.

Another round of air quality alerts has been issued for nearly all of Wisconsin due to thick smoke cover from Canada. Locally, the air quality alert will last until 12am Friday.

Conditions will remain hazy/smoky throughout the rest of Thursday with quiet weather conditions. Temperatures will drip into the low 50s before rebounding into the upper 70s/low 80s on Friday. Hazy conditions will lessen as well on Friday as winds shift.

In terms of rain chances, the best chance for isolated showers/thunderstorms will be Monday as dew points climb into the 60s. However, the rain will not be widespread so not everyone will see rain. 