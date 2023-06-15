Drought conditions expand and rain chances diminish

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The latest data shows drought conditions across Wisconsin have expanded and worsened for some. Looking over the next seven days, dry conditions look to continue as our rain chances are minimal to none.
The latest drought monitor data shows that now nearly all of Wisconsin is dry while almost half the state is suffering from a moderate drought. Nearly all of southern Wisconsin is under a moderate drought with another patch of moderate drought conditions found across northwestern Wisconsin.
Another round of air quality alerts has been issued for nearly all of Wisconsin due to thick smoke cover from Canada. Locally, the air quality alert will last until 12am Friday.
Conditions will remain hazy/smoky throughout the rest of Thursday with quiet weather conditions. Temperatures will drip into the low 50s before rebounding into the upper 70s/low 80s on Friday. Hazy conditions will lessen as well on Friday as winds shift.
In terms of rain chances, the best chance for isolated showers/thunderstorms will be Monday as dew points climb into the 60s. However, the rain will not be widespread so not everyone will see rain.