Drought conditions worsen for Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite rain falling across southern Wisconsin over the last two weeks, moderate and extreme drought conditions have expanded across the state.
Each Thursday of every week, the U.S. Drought Monitor releases the latest drought conditions across the United States. The latest data for Wisconsin shows that extreme drought conditions grown to now 10% of the state, up from 3% a week before. Severe drought conditions have also increased as well.
The last time Wisconsin saw extreme drought conditions at or was over 10% was back in July 24, 2012.
All of Dane, Richland, Sauk and Iowa counties are within the extreme drought. This also includes include parts of Columbia, Juneau, Adams, Grant, Crawford, Lafayette, Rock, Green, Dodge and Jefferson counties.
The lack of rain in May and June allowed drought to take over Wisconsin -- three months ago, the Badger State was not suffering from any drought conditions.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, a product of NOAA, May was Wisconsin's fourth driest May in terms of precipitation and June was Wisconsin's fifth driest.
A month where the Madison area normally accumulates 4.10", Madison only accumulated 0.87" this May. Though Madison was able to accumulate over an inch in June, the 1.14" for the month was not close to the normal 5.28".
Starting in Spring, the jet stream across the United States moved into Canada something that we normally expect later in Spring/Summer. This movement of the jet stream took systems coming in from the Pacific and allowed them to rain in Canada and not the United States.
Once re-entering the United States, high pressure systems followed and usually "sat" over the Midwest. High pressure systems act like weather bubbles keeping weaker systems out of the Midwest and reinforcing the dry conditions.
While there are no watering bans issued yet, residents may consider limited water usage and be careful burning as the drought conditions persist.