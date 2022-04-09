Drought Improves, More Rain Next Week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is going to end on the quiet side, with a stray shower possible on Sunday but most will stay dry. In the recent weeks, wet conditions have improved drought conditions across Wisconsin and more rain, thunderstorms and a wintry mix is on the way for next week.
Sunday is going to be windy with warmer temperatures thanks to southerly winds; highs should climb into the mid to upper 50s with increasing cloud cover along with a spotty shower possible farther north. Most will stay dry though. This is our first low that moves through. The second one brings a better chance for rain for all.
That low moves in starting Tuesday afternoon. Winds will pick up as the warm front lifts northwards which will also bring the area a chance for rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as well. Rain will continue to fall across the area throughout the rest of Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday as the low sits overhead.
Wednesday is when the cold front swings east which may bring the area a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. As of now, all modes of severe weather will be possible so make sure that you are staying weather aware as we move into the middle of next week. The cold front looks like slide east during the day.
Cooler temperatures follow this low along with more chances for a wintry mix as we move into next weekend.