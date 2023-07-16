Drought withers local lawn care businesses

WUANAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Owners of local lawn care companies took a sigh of relief as rain fell across southern Wisconsin over the last several days.
Business took a substantial hit during the drought conditions. 27 News spoke to several owners of Madison-area lawncare companies, all of whom said that their business took an appreciable downturn over the last several weeks. But all of them also expressed optimism that the recent rainfall would invigorate lawns, prompting new grass and business growth.
Ryan Friske, owner of Friske Lawn Care on Madison's northside, hoped to soon get more use out of his lawnmower in the near future. He said that the drought dried up some of his business.
This Saturday, Friske spent time laying bag after bag of mulch along a trail he and his one employee were constructing for a client outside of Wuanakee.
The trail is one of many odd jobs Friske has picked up in the absence of mowing. He has also spent time on other less weather-dependent yard work like trimming bushes.
He said that he had to cut back on his usual services, because they were either not required in the drought or could actively harm the grass if it had already withered too much.
"Some [lawns] have full sun and the full sun ones we just had a skip," he said. "There's nothing we could do, and when you get on a lawn when it's that dry, it's just not healthy for it."
He spent weeks praying for rain. He said he would regularly watch weather forecasts, hoping for a good downpour.
"I would check my phone get excited," he said. "All of a sudden, it'd miss us and after a while you kind of lose hope."
He's scaled back from weekly services for some clients, down to every other week. His revenue for that work also fell by half.
But then the rain arrived.
At first, Friske said, the rain shocked him. It took several days of consistent showers before he finally dared to hope. And that hope has now blossomed into a confidence about the future.
"When I woke up this morning, on my way to work, I really noticed 'Well, things are starting to green again,'" he said.
He said that new calls for business haven't poured in with the rain just yet. But he knows that every day the grass turns a little greener and grows a little longer.