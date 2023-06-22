Drought worsens and heat continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Air quality continues to remain poor across southern Wisconsin as our temperatures climb during the afternoons and our winds remain light. What we are also not seeing is rain which is why our drought conditions have not only expanded but worsened across Wisconsin. However, our next chance for measurable rain is right around the corner.
As we look ahead to the last day of the week, our temperatures are going to climb back into the upper 80s to low/mid 90s not only Friday but Saturday as well. The good news is, our dew points should remain low enough where the heat is tolerable versus feeling oppressive.
Dew points will climb into the 60s starting Saturday night when our next chance for rain arrives. As a low moves through the Midwest, it'll bring the threat for rain/storms for the 27 News beginning Saturday evening through Sunday. However, the best chance for rain will be Saturday night/early Sunday morning.
After that, isolated rain chances stick with the area through the upcoming weekend.