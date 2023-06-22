 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drought worsens and heat continues

Air quality continues to remain poor across southern Wisconsin as our temperatures climb during the afternoons and our winds remain light. What we are also not seeing is rain which is why our drought conditions have not only expanded but worsened across Wisconsin. However, our next chance for measurable rain is right around the corner.

As we look ahead to the last day of the week, our temperatures are going to climb back into the upper 80s to low/mid 90s not only Friday but Saturday as well. The good news is, our dew points should remain low enough where the heat is tolerable versus feeling oppressive.

Dew points will climb into the 60s starting Saturday night when our next chance for rain arrives. As a low moves through the Midwest, it'll bring the threat for rain/storms for the 27 News beginning Saturday evening through Sunday. However, the best chance for rain will be Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

After that, isolated rain chances stick with the area through the upcoming weekend.

