Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday.
Sheriff's offices, police departments, pharmacies and many others participate in the day where people can dispose of unused or expired medications safely.
Getting rid of the medications is simple — take them to a collection site and drop them into a bin. No questions are asked and it takes only a couple of minutes.
During the collection day, people can get rid of prescription and over-the-counter medications, along with inhalers, patches, vape cartridges (batteries removed) and pet medications. Liquid medications are acceptable if in the original container.
You are not able to get rid of any illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans or personal care products.
You can find more information on Drug Take Back Day and where to find a drop off site in the state online. Some of these locations are permanent and can be used outside of Drug Take Back Day.