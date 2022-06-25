Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The end of June is on the horizon - in fact, next Friday is the start of July. So what do the last few days of June have in store for southern Wisconsin? It looks like after a dry and mild end to the weekend and start of our next week, scattered chances for rain/storms.
A high pressure system will keep skies open on Sunday and Monday with dying winds throughout the northwest. Temperatures will be mild on Sunday, with highs expected to be in the low to mid 70s. By Monday, temperatures warm a bit more with the sunshine we're expecting.
Starting Tuesday through Friday, isolated to scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms should be expected. No day looks particularly more wet than another but we may see the chance each day. By Thursday, our temperatures will be in the mid 80s.