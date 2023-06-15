Dry and smoky today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality alert continues until noon due to wildfire smoke passing through the region.
Limit time outside this morning as air quality stays unhealthy. If you have to go out, plan on wearing your KN95 mask to prevent breathing in the particulates.
Temperatures stay seasonal today in the upper 70s with a sun-cloud mix, albeit it'll look hazy with dimmed sunshine. Clearer and cooler tonight in the low 50s with upper 70s returning tomorrow with full shine and blue skies as smoke moves out.
The weekend warms up with low 80s Saturday and mid 80s on Father's Day. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine next workweek, too.