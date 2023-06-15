 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE IN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dry and smoky today

Air Quality Alert

MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality alert continues until noon due to wildfire smoke passing through the region.

Limit time outside this morning as air quality stays unhealthy. If you have to go out, plan on wearing your KN95 mask to prevent breathing in the particulates.

Temperatures stay seasonal today in the upper 70s with a sun-cloud mix, albeit it'll look hazy with dimmed sunshine. Clearer and cooler tonight in the low 50s with upper 70s returning tomorrow with full shine and blue skies as smoke moves out.

The weekend warms up with low 80s Saturday and mid 80s on Father's Day. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine next workweek, too.

