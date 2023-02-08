 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Dane and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be wet and heavy Thursday
morning. High snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
and can cause slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dry and spring-like today, winter storm tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter storm alerts

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter storm watch is in effect late tonight through Thursday for a round of heavy, wet snow.

Today is warm and sunny with light winds and highs in the mid 40s. Tonight, temps drop to the low 30s with a rain to snow mix developing around 2-6 am changing to heavy snow through mid-morning. By the afternoon, snow becomes lighter, possibly mixing in with a little rain as temps climb to the mid 30s. Then just flurry chances Thursday night and Friday.

The highest totals now look to favor our central areas, including Madison and the US 151 corridor with around 4-7 inches of slushy accumulations, lower totals around 2-5 inches to the northwest and southeast near the Dells and Janesville, and then more rain than snow causing only an inch or two south of the I-43 corridor.

Temps stay mild as the system exits, around freezing Friday before jumping to the mid 30s to low 40s through the weekend, likely causing the snow to quickly melt.

Tags

Recommended for you