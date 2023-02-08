Dry and spring-like today, winter storm tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A winter storm watch is in effect late tonight through Thursday for a round of heavy, wet snow.
Today is warm and sunny with light winds and highs in the mid 40s. Tonight, temps drop to the low 30s with a rain to snow mix developing around 2-6 am changing to heavy snow through mid-morning. By the afternoon, snow becomes lighter, possibly mixing in with a little rain as temps climb to the mid 30s. Then just flurry chances Thursday night and Friday.
The highest totals now look to favor our central areas, including Madison and the US 151 corridor with around 4-7 inches of slushy accumulations, lower totals around 2-5 inches to the northwest and southeast near the Dells and Janesville, and then more rain than snow causing only an inch or two south of the I-43 corridor.
Temps stay mild as the system exits, around freezing Friday before jumping to the mid 30s to low 40s through the weekend, likely causing the snow to quickly melt.