Dry and sunny today, rain tomorrow

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunshine returns today, but it won't last long with showers and storms on the way for your midweek.
Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon, which is still below normal for this time of year, but it'll be more pleasant under mostly sunny skies.
A few rain showers develop late tonight towards daybreak Wednesday with some rumbles of thunder possible, too, with lows in the mid 30s. A few more spotty rain showers are likely in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the low to mid 50s again.
Another round of showers and storms arrives overnight with several rounds expected through Thursday with temperatures jumping to the mid 60s. We'll get around 1-2 inches with these storms.
Drier on Friday in the mid 50s ahead of a light rain/snow mix chance Friday night to Saturday. Expect a cool weekend with highs in the 40s.