Dry end to the week

After showers and thunderstorms rolled through parts of Wisconsin, the passing cold front will usher in quiet conditions for the next few days. As this high begins to move on out, winds turn out of the south and the region will see another chance to climb into the 90s.
An area of high pressure is going to be sliding overhead and keep the sky quiet and winds light for Thursday and Friday. Slightly cooler and drier air is moving on in and will stick around through Friday as well, before winds turn out of the south.
Thursday will be comfortable with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. With more mid 80s possible on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday temperatures will climb into the 90s with dew points in the 70s. It's going to be hot and humid both days with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly farther northwest, starting late Saturday through Sunday. Some may be severe.
After that cold front passes, our highs drop from the 90s to the upper 70s on Monday with the mid to upper 70s and dry conditions lasting through the middle of next week.