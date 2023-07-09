Dry rest of weekend, storm chances next workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Drought conditions continue to worsen with another dry day on track.
No rain today with highs in the mid 80s. We'll fall to the low 60s tonight with temperatures climbing Monday up to 90°.
Storm chances return tomorrow night into early Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather with a gusty wind and hail threat.
More storms are possible the rest of the week, too, with milder temperatures, and likely more humidity.