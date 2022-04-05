Dry start ahead of more rain late-day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a break from the rain since early Monday, multiple more rounds are in the forecast.
We'll stay mostly cloudy with temps trending milder in the low 50s, however it comes with a breeze developing from the southeast gusting up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Rain moves in around 2-5 pm becoming steadier and heavier heading to bed tonight with a break on the way by Wednesday morning. Temps will be in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon with more spotty rain redeveloping midday through the afternoon.
A light rain/mix expected Wednesday night through Thursday with temps cooling to the low 40s. Upper 30s and low 40s Friday with a light rain to snow mix, mainly in the morning.
The weekend promises ample sunshine and a warm up with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and climbing to the low 60s Sunday!