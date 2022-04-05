 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dry start ahead of more rain late-day

  • Updated
Election Day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - After a break from the rain since early Monday, multiple more rounds are in the forecast.

We'll stay mostly cloudy with temps trending milder in the low 50s, however it comes with a breeze developing from the southeast gusting up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Rain moves in around 2-5 pm becoming steadier and heavier heading to bed tonight with a break on the way by Wednesday morning. Temps will be in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon with more spotty rain redeveloping midday through the afternoon.

A light rain/mix expected Wednesday night through Thursday with temps cooling to the low 40s. Upper 30s and low 40s Friday with a light rain to snow mix, mainly in the morning.

The weekend promises ample sunshine and a warm up with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and climbing to the low 60s Sunday!

Tags

Recommended for you