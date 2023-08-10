Dry today, storms on the way Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions are quiet for your Thursday ahead of an approaching weather system to end the week.
Patchy, dense fog could impact travel, especially near the state line and western Wisconsin, otherwise expect a lot of sunshine with temperatures climbing to the low 80s this afternoon.
Overnight will be in the mid 60s with a few showers and t-showers possible after midnight and out the door Friday. Another round of storms are expected by late Friday afternoon and evening, which could be severe with a damaging wind and hail threat primarily, but a brief tornado can't be ruled out either. Stay weather aware as we end the week.
The weekend looks mainly dry in the low 80s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday with an isolated late-day, pop-up storm chance. A few more showers and storms will be possible Sunday night and Monday.