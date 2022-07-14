Dry today, wet tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Low humidity and seasonal temperatures today before storm chances rise to end the workweek.
Mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the low 80s. Low 60s tonight with a few showers and storms developing after midnight. Scattered showers and storms Friday with highs in the upper 70s. It looks like we'll get a round in the morning and then another round later in the afternoon and evening, which may be strong to severe.
Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are the main threats. We'll pick up around a half inch to an inch of rain with hot spots getting over 2 inches, to help our abnormally dry conditions.
Heating up this weekend to the mid 80s with an isolated shower or storm chance Saturday and Saturday night before drying off Sunday. Hotter conditions next week with upper 80s and low 90s and a heat index likely higher than the actual temperature as humidity climbs.