Dry today with light snow on the way tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy your sunny and mild Tuesday, weather changes are ahead tonight.
We start off with some passing clouds this morning with sunshine returning after the morning commute allowing temps to climb to the mid 40s this afternoon.
A quick-hitting clipper system will bring light snow after midnight from the north causing an inch or less of accumulation by midday Wednesday. Sunshine returns in the afternoon, melting the snow, despite temps only getting to the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s Thursday with a light mix to rain likely later in the afternoon and evening. All rain Thursday night into Friday with storm chances possible as temps climb to the low 60s for the first time this year. As the storm exits, it'll end as a period of snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
We'll pick up an inch of liquid precipitation tonight through Saturday, so get ready for a very active weather pattern returning.