Dry today with storm chances returning Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - A few lucky areas got storms last night, otherwise we'll have to wait until tomorrow for another chance of rain.
Temperatures won't be as hot today in the low to mid 80s with humidity dropping through the day and plenty of sunshine. We'll fall to the low 60s tonight.
Scattered showers and storms are looking more likely on Wednesday, especially farther south, where Madison to the state line could get a half inch to an inch of rain!
Isolated storm chances continue Thursday, but it'll be much more limited and then a few more could pop up Friday before heading into a mainly dry weekend.