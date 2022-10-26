Dry trend sets in and temperatures warm up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're going to remain seasonal heading into the middle of the week. Beyond that, already looking towards the weekend and beyond, our temperatures are going to gradually warm. Not only will we warm, we'll stay dry as well.
Clouds will stick around through the mid morning hours on Wednesday however, they will not stick around for long. The clouds will thin leaving us with sunny conditions for the rest of Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday, winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest.
Looking over the extended forecast, there is minimal to no chances for rain. That's a change from yesterday when there was isolated rain chances on Sunday and on Halloween.
Speaking of Halloween, our temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with cloudy conditions.