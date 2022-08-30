Dry weather returns after stormy stretch

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After most got a half inch to two inches of rain the past few days, dry weather returns for much of the rest of the week.
A cold front has exited our area with high pressure moving into the Midwest causing sunnier, drier weather ahead. Temps only get to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with a breeze increasing. Winds will gust up to 25 mph from the northwest. Clear and cooler tonight in the upper 50s.
Then, we start to warm up. Temperatures get to the low 80s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 80s Thursday and mid to upper 80s Friday ahead of another weather system bringing storm chances back to southern Wisconsin by late Friday and overnight.
Isolated storm chances linger on Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few more storms possible by Labor Day with temps in the mid to upper 70s.