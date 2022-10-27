 Skip to main content
Dry weather sticks around with a slow warm up

  • Updated
  • 0
Corn Maze Forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Today's weather is the coolest of the forecast with plenty of sunshine heating conditions heading into November.

Mostly to partly sunny today with highs in the mid 50s. Mid 30s tonight before approaching 60° Friday afternoon. The weekend stays dry with and trends warmer in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s to low 60s Sunday as cloudier skies return.

Low 60s on Halloween with plenty of sunshine, so it looks like great conditions for our trick-or-treaters. Mid to upper 60s are on the way for the first few days of November.