Dry winter forces snow plow businesses to look at other options for income — even chopping wood

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's not a whole lot of snow on the ground in south central Wisconsin and that's a problem for many snow plow businesses.
Ed Bublitz is the owner of EB3 Snow Removal and Landscaping in Madison. He says this winter has been the hardest for his business since he started out in 2008.
"For me financially, it's probably the worst," Bublitz said. "I can only hope for a better winter next year or a better snow month in February or March."
Bublitz said there have only been five snow events this year for his staff to work. Normally at this time, he's had at least fifteen.
"Some of the meteorologists have said that we're supposed to get a more active pattern the second half of the month," Bublitz said. "Although looking at apps, it doesn't look to be the case."
Because there hasn't been snow, Bublitz's workers are now chopping firewood to make money. He said it was a spur of the moment decision.
"Somebody called and asked if we did trees and I said well, yeah, sure. We do trees," Bublitz said.
So far this winter, the Madison area has seen a little more than nine inches of snow. That's about 13 inches below normal.
Meteorologist Marc Kavisky with the National Weather Service says it probably has more to do with luck than anything.
"The issue is that we haven't really had any more significant weather systems to affect our area," Kavisky said. "They've all been missing us well to the south or to the north."
Kavisky said he's confident the area will see more snow before the winter is over. Bublitz says it can't come soon enough.
"It sucks for us," Bublitz said. "But I mean, I think we'll get through it. Just like we always do."