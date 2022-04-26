Dryer fire causes $10,000 in damage to Sun Prairie home

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A dryer fire caused $10,000 in damage to a home on Dewey Street Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, a firefighter that lives near the home was the first to respond around 4 p.m. and reported an active fire at the back of the home.
The fire, which was confined to the laundry room, was quickly controlled by fire crews. A fire marshal determined the fire started in an electric dryer.
The home has smoke and water damage estimated at $10,000, but residents of the home will not be displaced.
While the fire was put out quickly, Garrison notes this home is a "Balloon construction home" — meaning the frame is made of continuous wood studs — which can lead to fire spreading rapidly from lower floors to attics.