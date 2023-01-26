Dryer fire leads to evacuation of several businesses on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — A dryer fire in the back room of a café on Madison's west side led to the evacuation of several businesses.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the fire happened at a business on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Road near Junction Road around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Employees of the café were doing laundry when the smelled something burning, but Schuster said they initially didn't find a fire.
After taking the laundry out and returning to work, the employees heard a "poof" noise, but again found nothing. The employees heard the noise again and then found a fire in the dryer.
Schuster said the store manager called 911 and tried to put out the fire before evacuating the café and nearby businesses.
When firefighters arrived, they found "thick smoke" in the backroom where the dryer was. They were able to put out the blaze with a water can extinguisher.
Although smoke spread to neighboring businesses, Schuster said the fire did not.
Schuster said firefighters found tripped electrical breakers but no sign of lint buildup in the exhaust vents. First responders could not determine the cause of the fire.