Drying off and trending cooler to start the week

MADISON (WKOW) - After some spotty weekend showers and storms, dry weather takes over for the entire forecast ahead.
Mostly to partly sunny and breezy today with winds from the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. Temps top off in the low 60s before falling to the upper 30s tonight.
We'll only get to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday as high pressure moves in from Canada allowing a colder trend. In fact, by late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, temps will fall into the mid 30s, with a threat for patchy frost. That's the coolest weather of the forecast with a slow warm up thereafter.
Temps in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon, low to mid 60s Thursday, mid to upper 60s Friday with low 70s and dry conditions setting the stage for a gorgeous first weekend of October.