Drying off and turning sunnier

MADISON (WKOW) - After a light mix the past few days, drier weather arrives today and sticks around.
A cloudy start to Friday, but we'll hopefully see increasing sunshine this afternoon with seasonal temps in the upper 20s. Mostly clear and cooler tonight in the mid teens. Warming up to the low to mid 30s Saturday with plenty of sunshine though the weekend.
Highs climb to the upper 30s Sunday with low 40s expected Monday. With highs in the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week with a slight chance of a wintry mix.