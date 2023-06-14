Drying off and warming up today with hazy skies returning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It'll feel more like summer today and the rest of the forecast.
Expect a sun-cloud mix today allowing temperatures to climb to the low 80s. We'll stay mainly dry, but an incoming, weak cold front could trigger a very isolated shower or storm around 5-10 pm.
Skies turn hazy through the day due to wildfire smoke from Alberta moving in. This will cause a reddish sunrise and sunset and unhealthier than normal air quality, so stay alert.
Conditions stay warm and dry across the rest of the forecast with upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the week and mid 80s on the way by Father's Day into next workweek.