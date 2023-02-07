Drying off through midweek then accumulating snow likely

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A round of overnight light rain continues to thaw the area, but additional snowfall is expected before the weekend,
A damp feel this morning with cloudy skies ahead of slow clearing later this afternoon and temps in the upper 30s to low 40s, but with a breeze our wind chills stay in the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow in the low to mid 40s with lighter winds.
A mix to snow develops late Wednesday night through Thursday with accumulating snow possible for parts of the area, so keep the shovels handy! We'll talk totals a little later as the system approaches. Some more spotty, light snow is possible on Friday, too, before drying off and warming back up this weekend.