Drying off through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After a few showers the past couple of nights, drier and milder weather is moving around for the next several days.
These light to moderate showers moved in along a cold front, keeping our temperatures mild ahead of a much hotter and more humid stretch of weather next week. Temps today only get into the upper 70s under a sun-cloud mix.
Cooler tonight in the mid to upper 50s with clear skies. Mostly sunny Friday in the mid to upper 70s. We'll climb to the low 80s Saturday with lots of sunshine this weekend. Highs warm to the mid 80s Sunday with showers and storms possibly returning late overnight with storm chances continuing Monday in the mid 80s again. Mid 80s Tuesday with no rain chance, but we do become more humid. Hot by midweek with 90s returning and maybe some more storms.