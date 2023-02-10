Drying off with a brief cool down today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Snow is done and sunshine is back with a big warm up on the way this weekend.
Temperatures stay more seasonal today in the upper 20s to low 30s with clear conditions lasting through the weekend. But winds will shift from the southwest causing highs to climb to the upper 30s to low 40s.
A flurry or area of drizzle is possible Sunday night into Monday with temperatures staying well above normal in the low to mid 40s much of next workweek. By dinnertime on Valentine's Day, another rain/mix will be possible with a rain to snow mix possible Wednesday or Thursday.