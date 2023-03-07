Drying off with sunnier skies today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Today's the only sunny day in the forecast, so enjoy it while we have it.
Temps climb to the low 40s this afternoon with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Skies cloud up Wednesday with similar temps in the low 40s.
Snow will move in late-day Thursday reaching peak coverage and intensity overnight into Friday morning before tapering in the afternoon. Most will have to shovel and plow for this system and it'll be breezy causing a blowing snow concern.
We'll cool this weekend with low to mid 30s and another round of light snow possible Saturday night and Sunday.