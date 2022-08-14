Drying on out

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a bit of dreary Saturday, drier conditions are going to be setting in over southern Wisconsin. Minimal chances for rain are expected over the next seven days with temperatures sitting at or slightly below normal.
A series of high pressure systems are going to sitting over parts of the Midwest/Great Lakes and will keep conditions on the quiet side as we go into next week. For Sunday, we'll sit under mostly cloudy conditions with morning fog. By the afternoon, we could see a bit more sunshine while still keeping mostly cloudy skies.
Fog returns Monday morning but we'll see more sunshine once the fog burns off. Monday through the start of the upcoming weekend, we'll sit under mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions with comfortable conditions.