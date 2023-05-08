Drying out this afternoon, warming up this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - As rain comes to an end on this gloomy and cool Monday, we'll embark on another warming trend from Tuesday to Thursday.
Light rain showers will exit from west to east through the afternoon, and we should completely dry out by the afternoon/evening commute, with a few lingering showers towards Milwaukee at that time. Clouds will slowly follow behind this system as skies clear into the overnight hours. However, a few clouds will still linger through Tuesday.
Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon to the 40s overnight. We'll rebound into the lower 70s tomorrow, and we'll continue to warm into the upper 70s by Thursday. Expect a good amount of sunshine and a nice breeze through Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday, a more unsettled weather pattern will take over southern Wisconsin. This will cool temperatures slightly and increase the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to end the week and stick around through Mother's Day weekend. Stay with 27 News for updates.