Drying through the day and turning much milder

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Can't rule out a stray shower today as a strong cold front moves in, but we'll certainly experience a cool down with lowering humidity.
Partly sunny and mild with a stray shower chance midday into the early afternoon, with Madison southward having the best chance. Temps will be milder in the low 70s with a breeze developing out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph.
Clearing and cooling off tonight to the upper 40s. For the first day of fall on Thursday, temperatures stay about 10° below normal only in the low 60s. Isolated showers are possible alter in the day Friday as another weather system moves in bringing a few more shower chances this weekend.