Dubuque man dies in Richland Co. logging accident

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Dubuque man died in Richland County after a logging accident Wednesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Clay Porter said Iowa County 911 transferred a call to Richland County 911, where a caller said a man was involved in a logging accident around 5 p.m. He said the incident happened in a field off of County HWY OO.
Porter said the witness reported they were working on a log skidder when the hydraulic line broke and hit the victim in the face. The victim — who Porter identifies as Joseph Abitz, 54 — became unresponsive.
Porter said crews arrived to find Abitz wedged along the tire and engine compartment of the skidder.
Crews got Abitz out of the log skidder and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Porter said an investigation revealed Abitz was removing pressure hydraulic accumulators but didn't know one was still under pressure. It came loose and struck him in the head.