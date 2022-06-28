Dump truck flips in Dodge County, driver dies

HUBBARD (WKOW) — A 67-year-old Iron Ridge man died after the dump truck he was driving failed to stop and flipped Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the town of Hubbard around 2:05 p.m.
Initial investigation shows the man was operating a 1999 Kenworth dump truck traveling west on County Road S approaching County Road WS.
Schmidt said the dump truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed both lanes of County Road WS, entered a driveway, crossed over railroad tracks, then vaulted and overturned.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. He was the vehicle's only occupant.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.