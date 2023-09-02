Dung soars through the air at the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- When it's a beautiful day on the coast Californians go to the ocean, when it's a beautiful day in Wisconsin - we throw cow dung.
For the 49th year in a row, dung was flung on Saturday at the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw in Prairie du Sac's Marion Park.
In addition to the excrements, the Cow Chip Throw also features a food court, race, volleyball, book signing, crafts, children's games, live music, comedy, jugglers and a parade.
But of course, the main event was a tournament to see who could throw a dried piece of cow dropping the furthest.
The vice president of the festival, Mariette Reuter, said the Cow Chip Throw brings the community together for a fun event.
"It's fun to see people come together," she said. "It's just fun to watch the kids, they just have a blast here."
Reuter also assured that Saturday's heat would not stop the fun. In preparation for high temperatures, the festival had extra shelters to create more shade for participants. Guests were able to escape the sun - but probably not the smell.
More information about the event can be found on the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw website.