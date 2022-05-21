Dusty donations cause HAZMAT scare at Waukesha Goodwill

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Over seven fire department units and a HAZMAT unit responded to a Waukesha Goodwill where over a dozen people were suffering from respiratory problems Saturday morning, according to the City of Waukesha Fire Department.
Around 11 a.m., crews responded to 2015 Meadow Lane for reports of an "inhalation hazard."
Employees said that "they were sorting bins when an unknown substance became airborne and was inhaled by some employees who were then complaining of mild respiratory discomfort."
Out of the 19 employees working, 11 reported mild symptoms, according to the Waukesha Fire Department. All employees were evaluated and no one wanted medical treatment.
The City of Waukesha HAZMAT team entered the building, monitored the air and found no airborne hazards present. The donation bins in question were removed from the building.
Upon further investigation, the Fire Department said that the bins had an excessive amount of dust and no other hazard. The building was deemed safe and allowed to reopen.
City of Waukesha HAZMAT truck arriving on scene. https://t.co/aoC1XBY9ha pic.twitter.com/CKKt1s9Glo— Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) May 21, 2022