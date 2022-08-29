DWD, Evers announce youth apprenticeships, 14 new career paths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced, with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced Monday that high school juniors and seniors will have 14 new occupational pathways local employers can support.
In collaboration with school consortium, employers, the Wisconsin Technical College System, and other partners, DWD has modernized the framework to make way for 75 Youth Apprenticeship (YA) program pathways in industries like construction, health sciences, marketing, science, engineering and transportation.
“We have to make sure our kids have apprenticeship opportunities and different pathways to get the jobs and skills training they need to join our state’s workforce,” Gov. Evers said.
He said the latest youth apprenticeship pathways would help strengthen futures for students and the state economy.
“For the past three years, we have been working closely with industry leaders to review and update the YA training framework to ensure students continue to learn the skills employers are looking for now and in the future," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.
The latest youth apprenticeship pathways are a part of the DWD modernization initiative that includes:
- Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, new pathways: Arborist and Dairy Grazier
- Architecture and Construction, new pathways: Gas Distribution Technician, Heavy Equipment Operator/Operating Engineer, and Utilities Electrical Technician
- Arts, Audio Visual Technology and Communications, new pathway: Media Broadcast Technician
- Health Science, new pathways: Phlebotomist and Resident Aide
- Information Technology, new pathway: IT Broadband Technician
- Manufacturing, new pathway: Electro-mechanical/Mechatronics
- Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics, new pathways: Airport Operations and Management, Aviation Maintenance Fundamentals, Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Technician, Aviation Avionics Technician
Employers who want to become a youth apprenticeship sponsor can find more information online, as can students interested in becoming a youth apprentice.