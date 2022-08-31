DWD launches new civil rights, labor standards portal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has made it easier for the public to access civil rights and labor standards data with a new portal.
The portal allows users to view and filter data such as mediation statistics and the types of equal rights complaints received by law, basis and county.
"The increased transparency provided by the research portal will help employers, researchers and policy-makers pursue changes that support Wisconsin as a fair and just place for all people to work," said Jesús Villa, Equal Rights Division Administrator.
There are also videos that help answer some commonly asked questions.
You can access the portal on DWD's Equal Rights webpage. If you have any questions about it, contact the Equal Rights Division.