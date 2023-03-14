E-bikes return to Madison this week, expand to nearby community

MADISON (WKOW) — E-bikes return to Madison Wednesday, and thanks to an expansion of the program, more of the community has access.
BCycle bikes started in Madison, then expanded to Monona in 2021 and McFarland in 2022. Now, BCycle is adding stations to Fitchburg too.
BCycle General Manager, Helen Bradley, says the expansion of the bike share system is because of community interest in sustainable and alternative transportation.
“With steady growth over the last few years, we continue to hear from many of our members and bike enthusiasts, a real desire to see bike share expand to places beyond the isthmus," Bradley said.
The company expects to add 20 new stations and over 110 new electric bikes from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation grant.
In addition to expanding, there's also changes to passes — with the cost of a monthly pass going down and the cost of the annual pass going up.