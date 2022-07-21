EAA AirVenture expects large crowds at airshow this year

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- EAA AirVenture is taking flight in Oshkosh next week.
This year, the airshow is expected to be bigger than it's been since the start of the pandemic. That's partly because people from other countries are able to fly in again.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the team talked to EAA Communications Director Dick Knapinski. He spoke about the impact this event has on the state's economy.
"This is new money coming into the state each time. We had a UW Oshkosh survey done a few years ago and what the University found was, just in the Fox Valley, AirVenture means $170 million economic impact," he said.
It runs Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.