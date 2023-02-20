Earth, Wind & Fire named headlining performer at Summerfest

MADISON (WKOW) — Summerfest has announced another headliner performing at the BMO Pavilion.
The festival officials said Earth, Wind & Fire will perform on June 30.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The tickets can be bought on Summerfest's website, Ticketmaster or at the Summerfest Box Office. Tickets to the concert include entry to the festival on the day of the performance.
But, if you don't buy tickets in advance — you may still be able to watch the concert. Summerfest officials said the BMO Pavilion will offer free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.